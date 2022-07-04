Barcelona adds former AC Milan player Kessie to its midfield

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has boosted its midfield by signing Franck Kessie as a free agent. The 25-year-old Kessie had been playing for AC Milan since 2017. He arrives on a contract until June 2026 and a buyout clause of 500 million euros ($522 million). The Ivory Coast midfielder will be officially introduced on Wednesday. He will be the second Ivorian to play for Barcelona after Yaya Touré in the late 2000s. Kessie has 58 international appearances with his national team and played at the Tokyo Olympics as Ivory Coast reached the quarterfinals.