Arsenal signs forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old Brazil international makes the move in a reported £45 million ($54 million) deal. He scored 95 goals in 236 games over nearly six seasons at City and won the Premier League four times, League Cup three times and the FA Cup. Jesus reunites with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before taking over the Gunners.