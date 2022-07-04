African Cup put back to 2024, CAF to launch Super League

By GERALD IMRAY and PETER KANJERE

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The next African Cup of Nations will again clash with the European season and likely give rise to more club vs. country battles over the release of players after organizers decided to postpone it until January 2024. The Confederation of African Football says the decision was forced by the weather in host nation Ivory Coast. The tournament was due to take place during the European offseason in June and July 2023 but Ivory Coast experiences heavy rain in the middle of the year and that threatened to badly affect Africa’s showpiece tournament. CAF also announced a new African club Super League will be played from 2023.