Activists with Peng Shuai T-shirts searched at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Four activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon and had their bags searched. Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then. A similar episode happened at this year’s Australian Open. Jason Leith of the Free Tibet organization says he and his three colleagues put on the white T-shirts after entering the grounds of the All England Club.