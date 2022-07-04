A win on the 4th: USA Basketball pulls away, tops Cuba 87-64

HAVANA (AP) — There were some cheers for “The Star-Spangled Banner” before USA Basketball’s game in Cuba on Independence Day. And then the Americans celebrated the holiday with a big win. Xavier Munford scored 24 points and the U.S. defeated Cuba 87-64 on Monday night to close the first round of qualifying for next year’s Basketball World Cup. The U.S. is now 31-1 all-time against the island nation. Munford was 10 for 12 from the floor for the Americans. Justin Jackson scored 13 points for the Americans. They’ll start the second round of World Cup qualifying in late August.