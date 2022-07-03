Thomas, Sun rally from 17 down, beat Mystics 74-72 in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 14 of her 23 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 74-72 in overtime. Courtney Williams added 15 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 and Jonquel Jones had 11 points for Connecticut (14-7). Williams and Thomas made back-to-back jumpers to open overtime and give Connecticut its biggest lead of the game at 70-66 with 3:42 to play and the Sun never again trailed. The Mystics (13-10) committed nine of their 19 turnovers and were limited to seven points in the fourth — Washington’s lowest-scoring quarter this season. Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter.