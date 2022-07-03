Parker scores 21, Howard adds 16 as Dream beat Storm 90-76

ATLANTA (AP) — Cheyenne Parker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream never trailed in their 90-76 win over the Seattle Storm. Aari McDonald and AD Durr added 13 points apiece for Atlanta (10-11). Durr made 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Breanna Stewart, the only Storm player to score in double figures, finished with 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Tina Charles, who signed with the team on June 28, made 1 of 6 from the field and finished with two points, two rebounds and two turnovers. Seattle went scoreless for 3-plus minutes and the Dream scored 16 points in the final 4 minutes of the third quarter to lead 72-54 going into the fourth.