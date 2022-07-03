Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia. Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left the dugout in the third inning of Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay. Budzinski played four games for Cincinnati in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.