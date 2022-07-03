Jabeur reaches Wimbledon QF again, sets ‘very high’ goals

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur is having fun at Wimbledon and she’s winning. The Tunisian at No. 3 is the highest-remaining women’s seed. She advanced to her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens on No. 1 Court. The 27-year-old Jabeur saved five set points in the tiebreaker. She improved to 9-0 this season on grass which includes winning the Berlin Open last month. Jabeur says her goals are “very high” at the All England Club. Up next is unseeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova. Simona Halep is the last Grand Slam champion standing on the women’s side.