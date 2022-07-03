Guardians place LHP Gose on IL, activate RHP Karinchak

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever James Karinchak is back with Cleveland after being sidelined all season with a shoulder strain suffered during spring training. Karinchak was recalled from Triple-A Columbus when the Guardians placed left-hander Anthony Gose on the 15-day injured list with a triceps strain he apparently sustained a day earlier. The hard-throwing Gose gave up four runs and two hits in Cleveland’s 13-4 loss in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees. The Guardians will play their third doubleheader in six days on Monday in Detroit and could be short in the bullpen, so they brought up Karinchak.