Cron hits pair of 3-run homers, Rox rally past D-backs 6-5

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the designated hitter’s 16th career multi-homer game and helped the Rockies come back from a 5-0 deficit. Cron instantly knew he got all of a breaking ball from Noé Ramirez. The Diamondbacks reliever who was summoned into the game due to an injury to Ian Kennedy. Cron also lined a three-run homer in the sixth to kickstart the comeback. Jake Bird pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Daniel Bard earned save No. 16 by getting Daulton Varsho to ground out with the bases loaded.