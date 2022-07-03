African Cup put back until early 2024 to avoid washout fears

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The next African Cup tournament will take place in early 2024 to avoid any potential washout during host nation Ivory Coast’s rainy season. The tournament was due to be played June-July 2023 but the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to switch to January and February of the following year. It will be the second successive finals to take place in January and February following this year’s event in Cameroon which was rescheduled for similar reasons.