Reyes, Greene homer in 9th, send Tigers past Royals 4-3

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. With one out, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps. It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career. Joe Jimenez (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win as Detroit’s pitchers retired the last 17 batters they faced.