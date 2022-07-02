Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:37 PM

Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

KION 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the Cubs during the three-run fifth, and Chicago rallied to beat the Red Sox 6-5. The 42-year-old left-hander walked P.J. Higgins leading off before Nelson Velázquez tripled and scored on a groundout by Christopher Morel.Hill was visited by an athletic trainer and exited after hitting Patrick Wisdom to load the bases with two out.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content