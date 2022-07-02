Olympiad wins Stephen Foster to earn Breeders’ Cup berth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster by 2 1/4 lengths over Americanrevolution on Saturday at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. Olympiad broke strong from the No. 3 post as the 3-2 choice and stayed close to early pacesetter Caddo River along with 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun through the far turn before breaking clear. Americanrevolution mounted a late charge but had no chance of catching Olympiad, who earned his seventh win in 10 starts. Proxy was third with Mandaloun fourth.