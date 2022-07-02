Nats extend GM Mike Rizzo, manager Dave Martinez through ’23

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have exercised their contract options for general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. Rizzo and Martinez are now signed through next season. It’s of particular importance to provide some continuity given the anticipated ownership change facing the franchise. The Lerner family began exploring selling the Nationals in April. Rizzo and Martinez are now overseeing a rebuild after helping Washington win the organization’s first World Series title in 2019. Martinez said his entire coaching staff was already under contract through next season.