Movistar’s Valverde hit by car while training in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde will spend a night under observation in the hospital after he and another cyclist were hit by a car while training in southern Spain. The Movistar team said that the 42-year-old Valverde did not “have any fractures or serious injuries” after the incident in Murcia on Saturday. The other cyclist was well, the team said. Spanish media said that the driver of the car fled the scene. Valverde is one of the top cyclists of his generation due to his ability to compete both in three-week grand tours and one-day classics. Valverde said on Instagram that “luckily it was only a scare.”