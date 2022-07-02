Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He’s expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, out all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announcement Saturday by the Mets came nearly a year since deGrom’s last major league outing on July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then returned in spring training this year before getting hurt again.