Gibbs passes Larson late, wins Xfinity race at Road America

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Ty Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime Saturday at Road America for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season. The race featured a major wreck that impacted about a third of the 38-car field. Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime. The 19-year-old Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, chased Larson for much of the overtime session, passed him early in the final lap and remained in front the rest of the way for his third career road-course win. Gibbs’ winning margin was 0.858 seconds.