French player who beat Serena reaches 4th round at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Harmony Tan keeps knocking the tournament favorites and the local favorites out of Wimbledon. First was seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams. Then came 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo. And the latest was British player Katie Boulter. Tan says “I think I like grass.” The unseeded Frenchwoman is making her debut at the All England Club and has won three straight matches at a tournament for the first time in her career. Tan beat Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court. She never faced a break point in the match and converted five of the 10 she earned.