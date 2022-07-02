England’s Paul Casey joins Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Paul Casey, the Englishman ranked No. 26 in the world, has joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour. Casey, who hasn’t played a tournament round since March because of injuries, plans to make his LIV debut later this month at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Casey, 44, has won 21 times as a professional, including three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the European Tour. He has been on five Ryder Cup teams.