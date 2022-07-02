Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:44 AM

Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

KION 2020

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to defend his win on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong run qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in qualifying. Elliott started 34th last year but still found a way to win.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content