Cole, Yankees wallop Guardians 13-4 in DH first game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs and worked six strong innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 13-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a split doubleheader. Cole was tagged for consecutive homers in the second inning by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes before settling in. The right-hander allowed Cleveland just one other hit and struck out six. Matt Carpenter homered twice and drove in four runs and DJ LeMahieu added a solo shot off rookie Kirk McCarty for the Yankees, who lead the majors with 131 homers. New York has won 24 of 30.