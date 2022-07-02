Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:47 PM

Cole, Yankees wallop Guardians 13-4 in DH first game

KION 2020

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs and worked six strong innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 13-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a split doubleheader. Cole was tagged for consecutive homers in the second inning by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes before settling in. The right-hander allowed Cleveland just one other hit and struck out six. Matt Carpenter homered twice and drove in four runs and DJ LeMahieu added a solo shot off rookie Kirk McCarty for the Yankees, who lead the majors with 131 homers. New York has won 24 of 30.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content