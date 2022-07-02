Branden Grace wins LIV Golf’s first US tournament

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Branden Grace won LIV Golf’s first stop on American soil, an event that drew critics and protestors alike because of the upstart series’ funding by Saudi Arabia. Grace closed with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to finish at 13 under in the 54-hole tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The 34-year-old South African won $4 million. The fledgling LIV series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to challenge the PGA Tour. It has lured some players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with the promise of big signing bonuses, hefty prize purses and fewer events. Grace beat Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz by two strokes. Ortiz shot a 69.