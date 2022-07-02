Arenado, Cards hit 4 straight HRs in 1st; late HR tops Phils

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning. The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was 6-all when Arenado led off the ninth by clearing the wall in left field off Seranthony Domínguez for his 17th home run. Arenando hit for the cycle on Friday night in the Cardinals’ 5-3 defeat to the Phillies.