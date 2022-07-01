Yankees reinstate reliever Aroldis Chapman from injured list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees have reinstated closer Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after the left-hander missed more than a month with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon. Chapman hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 22. He made two minor league rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset and one with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The 34-year-old Chapman was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and nine saves in 17 games before he was placed on the IL on May 24. The AL East leading Yankees also placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the paternity list before opening a three-game series with Cleveland.