Yankees, Guardians rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

By TOM WITHERS
CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the New York Yankees and Cleveland was postponed by rain, the latest weather issue for the Guardians, who have already played five doubleheaders at home. They’ll have their sixth at Progressive Field on Saturday as the teams will play two, starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game will begin at 6:10 p.m. Cleveland also played a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday against Minnesota, and the Guardians are scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday in Detroit.

