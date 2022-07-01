With Putellas, Spain tries to break through at women’s Euro

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Spain has the best player in the world in its squad and can finally call itself one of the title favorites entering a major women’s soccer tournament. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will lead Spain at this year’s European Championship in England where the Spaniards will try to break through after years of lackluster appearances on the international stage. The Spanish team will be boosted by a significant growth of the sport in the country in recent years and a golden generation of players highlighted by Putellas and several other Barcelona members.