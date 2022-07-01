Watson finally makes it to the 4th round at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Heather Watson made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time. The 121st-ranked Watson beat Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6), 6-2 in her 12th appearance at the All England Club. The pressure on British players at their home Grand Slam can be immense. Watson knows that well. She says the crowd on No. 1 Court helped her win the match. She says “please can all of you come back for my fourth round?” Third-seeded Ons Jabeur also reached the fourth round by defeating Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.