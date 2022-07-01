Upset of Sakkari ‘pretty awesome’ for veteran player Maria

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Tatjana Maria reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time by beating fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 at Wimbledon. This is the 35th appearance at a major for the 34-year-old German who says getting this far “feels amazing.” Maria will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion who beat Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Heather Watson also hadn’t reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam. But the 30-year-old Briton moved on with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win against Kaja Juvan.