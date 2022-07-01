Serie A finally assigns Middle East rights after beIN issues

MILAN (AP) — Serie A has finally assigned its television rights for the Middle East to Abu Dhabi Media and Starzplay. The move comes a year after Qatar-owned beIN Sports spurned the bidding process over concerns about the Italian league’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia. The league announced a three-year deal with Abu Dhabi Media and Starzplay worth a total of $79 million. Serie A had been reduced to showing games in the region on its own YouTube channel last season as beIN protested over the league’s deal to play three Italian Super Cups in Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom’s links to broadcast piracy through the renegade beoutQ operation.