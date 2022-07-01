Pasquantino hits unusual 1st MLB homer, Royals beat Tigers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first major league home run and Hunter Dozier followed with a drive into the bullpen, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Detroit Tigers 3-1. Keller allowed five hits and two walks in six-plus scoreless innings. He’s won two of his last three outings after starting out 1-8. The Tigers scored in the ninth on Eric Haase’s sacrifice fly. Royals closer Scott Barlow walked Riley Greene, bringing the winning run to the plate, but he retired Willi Castro on the next pitch for his 11th save. Tigers starter Michael Pineda threw 65 pitches in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three without a walk.