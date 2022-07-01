Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club wanted to re-sign Paul as well as forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. The 27-year-old Paul was obtained in a trade with Ottawa in March and filled several roles while helping the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year. He will earn an average of $3.15 million under the new contract.