LEADING OFF: Rookies Morel, Hall look to extend homer runs

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel has homered in three straight games and looks to keep up the run when he faces Boston at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The 23-year-old Morel connected Friday night for a two-run drive as Chicago rallied past the Red Sox. Morel got five hits, including a home run, on Thursday in a romp over Cincinnati. He also homered Wednesday and made a terrific throw from center field to nail a runner at the plate. Against Boston, he started at second base. And as far as he’s concerned, that’s just fine.