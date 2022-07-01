Ian Harkes agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Dundee United

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Ian Harkes agreed to a one-year contract to remain with Scotland’s Dundee United. The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, was selected the team’s player of the year for 2021-22, when he had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round. Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County. He won the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest.