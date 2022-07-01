Skip to Content
Guerrero drives in 3, Blue Jays beat Rays 9-2 on Canada Day

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched five innings to snap a three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2. Playing at home on Canada’s national holiday for the first time since 2019, and dressed in special red jerseys and caps, the Blue Jays delighted a crowd of 44,445 by winning for the fourth time in five games. Seven of Toronto’s 11 hits were for extra bases.

Associated Press

