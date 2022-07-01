European chief Pelley fires back at threat of legal action

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

European tour chief Keith Pelley is firing back at players who threaten legal action if their punishment is not rescinded for joining the Saudi-backed rebel league. The Daily Telegraph obtained a letter that 16 players sent to the European tour. The tour fined them 100,000 pounds for playing in the LIV Golf event without permission. They also have been banned from playing the Scottish Open. Pelley says players knew there would be consequences when they signed up for big money. He says players act as if they care deeply about Europe but have not played many of the big events.