Despite title game, USFL already focusing on next season

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The USFL accomplished what the last two attempts at spring football failed to do — make it through its first season. As the league prepares for Sunday night’s championship game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, between the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars, where it goes from here is the bigger question over the next nine months. Fox Sports president Eric Shanks announced earlier this week that the USFL will return for year two. Going into the final game, ratings have been steady with games averaging 1.034 million viewers on Fox and NBC.