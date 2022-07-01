Buxton’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

By PAUL HODOWANIC

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second game-ending home run of the season, a two-run drive off Jorge López in the ninth inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Baltimore took a 2-1 lead in the eighth, but Luis Arraez singled off Jorge López (3-4) to begin the ninth, ending a string of 21 consecutive batters retired by Baltimore pitchers. Buxton ended the game four pitches later, pulling an outside slider into the left-field seats for his 21st home run. Buxton hit a three-run, 10th-inning homer off Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox on April 24.