Anderson HRs, Marlins win 6-3 for 9th win in 10 vs Nats

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat Washington 6-3 for their ninth win in 10 games against the Nationals this season. Miami, fourth in the NL East, is 26-39 against teams other the last-place Nationals, who dropped to 29-50. Washington lost its 50th game by the earliest date since the 2009 Nats were 22-50 after games of June 26. Jon Berti stole two bases to increase his major-league leading total to 24. Keibert Ruiz homered for Washington, which fell to 6-25 against the NL East.