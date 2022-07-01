Amazon gets Champions League games in British TV deal

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Streaming service Amazon will broadcast some live Champions League games in Britain for the first time when the competition expands in 2024. Amazon says it secured rights to the top pick of the Tuesday games for the three Champions League seasons from 2024-27. That adds up to 16 games each season in the new expanded league stage and knockout rounds through to the semifinals. The value was not disclosed but the total British rights deal with UEFA reportedly rises 15% to about $1.7 billion. BT Sport has most live rights across all European club competitions.