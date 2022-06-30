Wickens aims for another victory racing at home in Canada

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Robert Wickens scored his first victory since his nearly career-ending spinal cord injury in 2018 by winning an IMSA sports car race last weekend at Watkins Glen. Now the Canadian returns to his native country seeking another trip to victory lane. Wickens will race Saturday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. His comeback has brought awareness to disabilities and the possibilities that exist after an injury. He drives for Bryan Herta Autosport and uses hand controls in the cockpit to brake and accelerate.