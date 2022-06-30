Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:54 AM

Surprised Fox tops leaderboard at Irish Open with 8-under 64

KION 2020

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — New Zealand’s Ryan Fox says he was surprised to find himself leading the Irish Open after the opening round despite his impressive form this season. Fox had eight birdies in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet. The 56th-ranked Fox said a 64 did not look likely early in his round. He has a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider. Fox was third in the BMW International on Sunday.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content