Serie A hails Italian law change affecting foreign TV rights

MILAN (AP) — Serie A is hailing a change to Italian law that abolishes a three-year limit on contracts for foreign TV rights. The change should also eliminate long delays in formulating contracts. Serie A president Lorenzo Casini says the new rules “will help increase revenue” and “will have a favorable impact on the entire soccer system.” Most of Serie A’s foreign rights are managed by the Swiss-based marketing firm Infront in a three-year deal that expires after the 2023-24 season. Rights in the United States for the same period were sold directly to CBS.