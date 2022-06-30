PSG signs midfielder Vitinha from Porto on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has made its first signing of the offseason by bringing in midfielder Vitinha from Portuguese side Porto. PSG said the 22-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year contract until 2027. No financial details were given in the club’s statement but Vitinha reportedly cost PSG 40 million euros ($42 million). He is seen as an eventual replacement for PSG’s 29-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti. Vitinha has played three times for Portugal.