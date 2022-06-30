Mariners J.P. Crawford begins serving suspension for brawl

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford had his suspension stemming from last weekend’s brawl with the Los Angeles Angels reduced from five to four games, and he was set to serve the ban Thursday. Crawford appealed his five-game ban for his involvement in the melee at Angel Stadium on Sunday. He was at the park Thursday for early work but said he planned to leave before first pitch against Oakland. Crawford was one of three Mariners players suspended. Jesse Winker was given a seven-game suspension, and Julio Rodríguez was suspended for two games. All three players appealed, but Crawford is the only one to have his ban reduced so far.