Lewis Hamilton pushes back against ‘old voices’ over racism

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton said Thursday that Formula One should ignore “old voices” and reject racism as it focus on becoming more inclusive. Hamilton was speaking after comments made last year by three-time champion Nelson Piquet referring to Hamilton by a racial term came to wider attention this week. Former longtime F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone defended Piquet on Thursday. Hamilton says some “old voices” do not believe he should be competing in F1 and that no one should be expected to ignore racism. Hamilton is working on initiatives to help more women compete in auto racing and offer scholarships in engineering for Black students.