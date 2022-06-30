Hernández and Espinal HR, Kikuchi fans 8, Jays beat Rays 4-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Santiago Espinal each hit two-run home runs, Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high eight over six innings to snap a seven-start winless streak and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1. Hernández hit his eighth homer in the second, and Espinal went deep in the seventh, his sixth. Both homers came off Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough. Hernández went 3 for 4, also with a double. Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs had been set to start against Toronto on Friday but instead left the team and was put on the Family Medical Emergency List.