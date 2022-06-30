Engel-Natzke joins Caps, 1st woman to become NHL video coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Washington Capitals have hired the first female video coach in National Hockey League history. The team named Emily Engel-Natzke to the position. Engel-Natzke came from the Hershey Bears, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of an American Hockey League coaching staff. She’s now the first woman to be a full-time member of an NHL coaching staff. Engel-Natzke set the goal of reaching the NHL when she worked as video coach for men’s and women’s hockey programs at the University of Wisconsin. The hire of the 31-year-old by the Capitals is the latest of several hires and promotions of women around the league.