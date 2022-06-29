Tellez’s 2 HRs, Davis’ super catch send Brewers over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Tellez has five home runs and eight RBIs in his past six games. Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking, solo drive in the eighth inning to right field off reliever Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field. In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks. Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing head-first into the wall. He stayed down for several minutes and exited the next inning with lower back and rib cage discomfort.